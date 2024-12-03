Ryker Evans Injury: Dealing with injury
Evans (hand) will not be in the lineup Tuesday on the road against the Hurricanes, Piper Shaw of Kraken Hockey Network reports.
Evans will miss his first game of the season. The left-shot blueliner was injured blocking a shot in Saturday's loss to San Jose, and he was unable to be a full participant at Monday's practice. Josh Mahura will draw back into the lineup Tuesday in Evans' stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now