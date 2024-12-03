Fantasy Hockey
Ryker Evans headshot

Ryker Evans Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Evans (hand) will not be in the lineup Tuesday on the road against the Hurricanes, Piper Shaw of Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Evans will miss his first game of the season. The left-shot blueliner was injured blocking a shot in Saturday's loss to San Jose, and he was unable to be a full participant at Monday's practice. Josh Mahura will draw back into the lineup Tuesday in Evans' stead.

Ryker Evans
Seattle Kraken
