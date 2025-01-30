Ryker Evans Injury: Dealing with upper-body issue
Evans will be sidelined against San Jose on Thursday due to an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.
Evans logged just 17:59 of ice time versus the Ducks on Tuesday, his first time dipping below 20 minutes since Jan. 11 versus Buffalo, so it's possible that's when he picked up his upper-body problem. With the 23-year-old blueliner unavailable, Cale Fleury was called up from AHL Coachella Valley and will make only his third NHL appearance this season.
