Ryker Evans Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Evans missed practice Friday for an undisclosed reason and will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Evans has logged at least 20 minutes of ice time in each of his last six contests, so his potential absence would create a significant gap on the Kraken's blue line. If the defenseman can't give it a go, Seattle would need to bring a player up from the minors -- possibly Cale Fleury or Gustav Olofsson.