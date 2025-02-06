Fantasy Hockey
Ryker Evans Injury: Out of action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 12:04pm

Evans (upper body) will remain out of the lineup versus Toronto on Thursday, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Evans will miss his fourth straight game and is considered day-to-day at this time. He has only two assists over his last nine games, giving the 23-year-old defenseman five goals and 21 points across 50 games this season. Cale Fleury will remain in the lineup in Evans' absence.

