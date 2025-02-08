Ryker Evans Injury: Sidelined again Saturday

Evans (upper body) won't suit up Saturday versus the Flames, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Evans will enter the 4 Nations Face-Off break injured, as he is set to miss his fifth straight game Saturday. The 23-year-old's next chance to play is Feb. 22 versus the Panthers. He was considered day-to-day as of Thursday, so it seems like he'll have a good chance to return after the break.