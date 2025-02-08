Fantasy Hockey
Ryker Evans Injury: Sidelined again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Evans (upper body) won't suit up Saturday versus the Flames, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Evans will enter the 4 Nations Face-Off break injured, as he is set to miss his fifth straight game Saturday. The 23-year-old's next chance to play is Feb. 22 versus the Panthers. He was considered day-to-day as of Thursday, so it seems like he'll have a good chance to return after the break.

