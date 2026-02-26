Ryker Evans News: Buries goal Wednesday

Evans scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Evans could be poised for a larger role on the blue line if Ryan Lindgren (undisclosed) misses time after his early exit Wednesday. The 24-year-old Evans has three goals over his last seven contests, giving him 13 points, 30 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 26 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 42 appearances. Lindgren's injury won't open up power-play minutes, but Evans could get a boost at even strength, which should still help his offense.