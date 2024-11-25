Ryker Evans News: Collects pair of assists in win

Evans notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Evans snapped a three-game dry spell on offense. He helped out on goals by Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky as the Kraken got some contributions from struggling forwards. Through 22 contests, Evans is up to three goals, 10 assists, 26 shots on net, 36 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's looked every bit the part of an NHL defenseman while frequently filling a top-four role, especially with Vince Dunn on the mend from an upper-body injury.