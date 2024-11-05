Ryker Evans News: Contributes helper

Evans logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Evans was dropped from the first pairing Tuesday, but he still saw 18:20 of ice time in a third-pairing role. The 22-year-old has a goal and two assists over his last five contests. Evans is up to eight points, 20 shots on net, 22 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 14 contests. He had nine points in 36 games in 2023-24, so he's clearly taken a step forward as he tries to establish himself as a full-time NHL player.