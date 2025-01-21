Ryker Evans News: Dishes pair of assists in win

Evans logged two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Evans ended a four-game slump with his pair of helpers. The 23-year-old defenseman has seen 20-plus minutes of ice time in five straight games, and he's been on the second pairing since swapping places with Jamie Oleksiak. Evans has 21 points, 46 shots on net, 75 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 46 appearances this season. He scores enough to be a depth option in most fantasy formats.