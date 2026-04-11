Ryker Evans News: Dishes two helpers in win

Evans logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Evans ended an eight-game point drought with this effort, which was his first multi-point showing since Nov. 22. The defenseman has maintained a steady spot in the lineup and has seen increased ice time over the last few weeks. He should continue to fill a larger role to close out the campaign after the Kraken were officially eliminated from playoff contention due to other results earlier in the day. Evans has 17 points, 43 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 43 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-8 rating across 64 appearances.