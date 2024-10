Evans scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens. He added three hits, three blocks and two PIM.

Evans sent a puck toward the net that hit something before getting past Sam Montembeault to give the Kraken an early 2-0 lead. The tally was Evans' third to go along with three assists through his first 10 contests. After scoring a modest nine points over 36 games in 2023-24, Evans is well on his way to surpass that.