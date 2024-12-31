Ryker Evans News: Logs helper

Evans notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Evans has found less success on offense in December, as his role has shrunk since Vince Dunn returned from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old Evans managed two points with nine shots on net, 16 hits and 15 blocked shots over 11 outings for the month. Overall, he has 18 points, 39 shots on net, 56 hits, 57 blocks and a minus-2 rating through 36 contests, doubling up the point production he had in the same number of games as a rookie last year.