Ryker Evans News: Nets goal against Colorado

Evans scored a power-play marker in Tuesday's 3-2 loss versus the Avalanche.

Evans' goal at 19:55 of the third period cut Seattle's deficit to one, but it was too little too late. In addition to scoring, Evans collected four shots, three blocks and two hits in 22:53 of ice time. With Vince Dunn (upper body) on long-term injured reserve, Evans is stepping up his game in all facets, and he's seen increased ice time in each of his last four appearances. The left-shot blueliner has logged two goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating over seven games.