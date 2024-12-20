Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryker Evans headshot

Ryker Evans News: Nets goal vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Evans scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Evans recorded his first point since returning from a two-game absence in early December, and this second-period strike was his first goal since Oct. 29. The 23-year-old has four goals and 17 points across 32 games this season, and he's delivered decent production relative to his role since he's also notched 50 hits and 51 blocked shots.

Ryker Evans
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now