Ryker Evans News: Nets goal vs. Chicago

Evans scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Evans recorded his first point since returning from a two-game absence in early December, and this second-period strike was his first goal since Oct. 29. The 23-year-old has four goals and 17 points across 32 games this season, and he's delivered decent production relative to his role since he's also notched 50 hits and 51 blocked shots.