Ryker Evans News: Nets shorthanded goal
Evans scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Evans snapped a six-game point drought with the tally, which came off a Colorado turnover. The 24-year-old defenseman has talent, but he's stuck in a third-pairing role with minimal power-play usage since the Kraken's defense is healthy. Evans is up to seven goals, 14 points, 36 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 27 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 49 appearances this season.
