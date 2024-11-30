Ryker Evans News: Produces two helpers in loss
Evans logged two assists, two hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Sharks.
Evans has a pair of two-assist games over his last three outings. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 15 points, 29 shots on net, 39 hits, 40 blocked shots, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 24 outings. Evans could see a reduced role once Vince Dunn (upper body) returns, but Evans has done enough to handle important minutes for the Kraken moving forward.
