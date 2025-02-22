Ryker Evans News: Ready to rock

Evans (upper body) will return to the lineup against Florida on Saturday, according to Alison Lukan of the Kraken's official site.

Evans will be back in the fold following a five-game absence. He has produced five goals, 21 points, 47 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and 80 hits through 50 outings this season. Due to Evans' return, Cale Fleury will be a healthy scratch against the Panthers on Saturday.