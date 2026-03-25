Ryker Evans News: Tallies in shootout loss
Evans scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Evans saw a cutback in ice time with the Kraken opting to dress seven defensemen in this contest. He was able to snap a five-game point drought with the tally. Evans' potential remains limited in a third-pairing role even though he continues to play regularly. The 24-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 15 points, 40 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 35 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 55 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryker Evans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryker Evans See More