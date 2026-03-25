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Ryker Evans News: Tallies in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Evans scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Evans saw a cutback in ice time with the Kraken opting to dress seven defensemen in this contest. He was able to snap a five-game point drought with the tally. Evans' potential remains limited in a third-pairing role even though he continues to play regularly. The 24-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 15 points, 40 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 35 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 55 appearances.

Ryker Evans
Seattle Kraken
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