Ryker Evans News: Tallies in shootout loss

Evans scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Evans saw a cutback in ice time with the Kraken opting to dress seven defensemen in this contest. He was able to snap a five-game point drought with the tally. Evans' potential remains limited in a third-pairing role even though he continues to play regularly. The 24-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 15 points, 40 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 35 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 55 appearances.