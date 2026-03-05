Ryker Lee headshot

Ryker Lee News: Buries two more goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lee scored twice in Michigan State University's 7-1 win over the University of Minnesota on Thursday.

Lee was a big part of the Spartans' success in this contest. The 19-year-old winger is up to 14 goals and 27 points through 31 appearances this season. The Nashville prospect will try to keep his offense going as the Spartans look poised for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Ryker Lee
Nashville Predators
