Ryker Lee News: Buries two more goals
Lee scored twice in Michigan State University's 7-1 win over the University of Minnesota on Thursday.
Lee was a big part of the Spartans' success in this contest. The 19-year-old winger is up to 14 goals and 27 points through 31 appearances this season. The Nashville prospect will try to keep his offense going as the Spartans look poised for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryker Lee See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15010 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Odds & Expert Picks: Canada vs USA Preview71 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1155 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips202 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryker Lee See More