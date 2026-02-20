Ryker Lee News: Nets two goals Friday
Lee scored two goals in Michigan State University's 8-2 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.
Lee has compiled 11 goals and 24 points over 28 appearances for the Spartans this season. It's a decent performance on the whole, though he's had some quiet stretches and hasn't had the room to dominate on a highly talented team. Lee will likely require multiple years of development in the NCAA and/or AHL before he'll be an option for the Predators.
