Ryker Lee News: Nets two goals Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Lee scored two goals in Michigan State University's 8-2 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Lee has compiled 11 goals and 24 points over 28 appearances for the Spartans this season. It's a decent performance on the whole, though he's had some quiet stretches and hasn't had the room to dominate on a highly talented team. Lee will likely require multiple years of development in the NCAA and/or AHL before he'll be an option for the Predators.

Ryker Lee
Nashville Predators
