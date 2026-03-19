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Sacha Boisvert News: Aiming for Friday debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Boisvert's visa paperwork hasn't been completed, so he will miss Thursday's game versus the Wild, but the Blackhawks are hoping he can make his NHL debut Friday against the Avalanche, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.

Boisvert's debut will have to wait at least one more day. Friday is not a guarantee either, as he will need his paperwork completed before he can play. The Blackhawks also play Sunday versus the Predators if Boisvert can't suit up Friday.

Sacha Boisvert
Chicago Blackhawks
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