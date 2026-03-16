Sacha Boisvert News: Delayed by visa processing

Boisvert was absent from Monday's practice session since his work visa is processing, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Boisvert signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Monday, but he has to wait to join the team until his visa is approved. As a result, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Wild. Across 26 games for Boston University this year, Boisvert recorded three goals and 17 points.