Sacha Boisvert News: First goal is game-winner
Boisvert scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Boisvert has played in five of the last six games while occupying a bottom-six role in his first taste of NHL action. The 20-year-old center broke through with his first goal and point Saturday, and the tally at 13:08 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He's added four shots on net, six hits, nine PIM and a minus-1 rating through five NHL appearances, showcasing a bit of grit. Boisvert could receive substantial playing time with AHL Rockford in the 2026-27 campaign, which may benefit his development in the long run.
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