Sacha Boisvert News: Joins team for practice
Boisvert (not injury related) won't play against the Islanders on Tuesday despite getting his work visa situation settled, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Boisvert participated in Tuesday's morning skate after being unavailable for the last four games. However, he is likely to make his NHL debut soon. Boisvert produced three goals and 17 points in 26 games for Boston University this season.
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