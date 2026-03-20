Sacha Boisvert headshot

Sacha Boisvert News: Not debuting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Boisvert's visa paperwork remains in progress, indicating the 20-year-old will not play Friday versus the Avalanche, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Powers adds that the Blackhawks are now aiming to have Boisvert debut during the team's road trip next week, which begins against the Islanders on Tuesday. Once Boisvert is cleared to join the team, he'll likely get middle-six minutes.

Sacha Boisvert
Chicago Blackhawks
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