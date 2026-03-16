Sacha Boisvert News: Signs entry-level contract

Boisvert signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Monday.

Boisvert had three goals and 17 points in 26 games for Boston University during the 2025-26 campaign. The Blackhawks selected the 19-year-old forward with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He should see NHL action soon, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against Minnesota.