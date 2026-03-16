Sacha Boisvert headshot

Sacha Boisvert News: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Boisvert (not injury related) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Wild, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Boisvert missed Monday's practice session while waiting for his work visa to process, and he'll be unable to suit up a day after signing an entry-level deal with Chicago. His next opportunity to make his team debut will be in a rematch against Minnesota on Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to do so.

Sacha Boisvert
Chicago Blackhawks
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