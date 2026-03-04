Sacha Boisvert News: Won't return to BU
Boisvert will turn pro following the end of his collegiate season with Boston University, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Wednesday.
The Blackhawks selected Boisvert with the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. In his rookie season with North Dakota, the 19-year-old center produced 18 goals and 14 helpers in 37 contests. A move to BU hasn't exactly panned out, as he has just 16 points in 24 games this season. Despite two more years of collegiate eligibility, Boisvert will make the jump to the professional ranks.
