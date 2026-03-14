Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:20am

Bennett (undisclosed) is day-to-day after sitting out Saturday's practice, Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein reports.

Bennett's availability for Sunday's matchup against Seattle is unclear, but Anton Lundell (undisclosed) will be available to return to the lineup. The 29-year-old Bennett has collected 24 goals, 50 points, 170 shots on net and 109 hits across 65 appearances this season.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Bennett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Bennett See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago