Sam Bennett Injury: Considered day-to-day
Bennett (undisclosed) is day-to-day after sitting out Saturday's practice, Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein reports.
Bennett's availability for Sunday's matchup against Seattle is unclear, but Anton Lundell (undisclosed) will be available to return to the lineup. The 29-year-old Bennett has collected 24 goals, 50 points, 170 shots on net and 109 hits across 65 appearances this season.
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