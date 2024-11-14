Sam Bennett Injury: Considered game-time decision
Bennett (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Devils, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Bennett was unavailable for Tuesday's game against New Jersey due to an upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in Thursday's rematch. If he's unavailable Thursday, Jesper Boqvist is a candidate to remain in a top-six role.
