Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Bennett (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Blues, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bennett missed Wednesday's game against the Wild due to an illness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Friday. If he's unavailable, Adam Boqvist will likely move up from the blue line since Jesper Boqvist (upper body) will be sidelined.

