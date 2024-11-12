Fantasy Hockey
Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Bennett (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Devils, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bennett played 15:14 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers, so it's unclear when he sustained the injury. His absence is a big one for the Panthers -- Bennett has 10 points over his last nine outings. Mackie Samoskevich will enter the lineup and Anton Lundell is projected for a larger role to cover Bennett's absence.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
