Sam Bennett Injury: Out again Wednesday

Bennett (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett will finish the season on the shelf, missing three straight games. His status for the start of the 2026-27 campaign isn't known yet, but he should be fine if he doesn't need to get surgery. He had a career year offensively in 2025-26 with 58 points in 76 outings.