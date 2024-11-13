Sam Bennett Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Bennett (upper body) is improving but remains in doubt ahead of Thursday's clash with New Jersey, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters they would have to see how Bennett is feeling at Thursday's game-day skate, so don't be surprised to see the winger labeled a game-time decision prior to puck drop. Through 15 games this season, the 28-year-old Ontario native is converting at a point-per-game pace, registering nine goals and six helpers, including four power-play points. If Bennett can't play Thursday, look for Jesper Boqvist to remain in a top-six role.