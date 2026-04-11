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Sam Bennett Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Bennett (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett will sit for the first time since March 29, which was the second game of a personal absence. If his injury is even a little bit of a concern, the Panthers may opt to shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
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