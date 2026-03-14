Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett Injury: Unavailable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Bennett (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game against Seattle, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bennett has 24 goals, 50 points, 74 PIM and 109 hits in 65 outings with Florida in 2025-26. Bennett's slated exit from the lineup is set to coincide with Anton Lundell (undisclosed) returning after a one-game absence.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
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