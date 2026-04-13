Sam Bennett Injury: Unavailable Monday
Bennett (lower body) won't play against the Rangers on Monday, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Bennett will miss his second straight game, but he could be ready to return to the lineup in Florida's regular-season finale against Detroit on Wednesday. He has registered 26 goals, 58 points, 201 shots on net, 115 hits and 82 PIM over 76 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Bennett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Bennett See More