Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Bennett (personal) will be in the lineup versus the Senators on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett returns to action after missing just two games for the birth of his child. With Bennett rejoining the team, he figures to be back in a first-line role and should see minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. In his last 12 games, the 29-year-old center has notched six goals and five assists, including five power-play points.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
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