Sam Bennett News: Center of attention in win

Bennett scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist, logged seven PIM and doled out two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Bennett was in the middle of it all game. He opened the scoring just 1:23 into the contest. Later on, he boarded Roman Josi, who ultimately left the game with an upper-body injury. Bennett answered for the hit with a third-period fight against Cole Smith, and after the major penalty was served, Bennett set up Mackie Samoskevich on the Panthers' last goal. With three goals, three helpers, 14 PIM, 18 shots and eight hits over his last five contests, Bennett is finding a variety of ways to contribute. He's up to 19 goals, 18 assists, 183 shots, 121 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 57 appearances this season.