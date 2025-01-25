Fantasy Hockey
Sam Bennett News: Credited with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Bennett scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Bennett got credit for the Panthers' second tally after a net-front scramble. This was his second goal in three games after he endured a stretch of 20 contests without scoring. The 28-year-old forward is up to 15 goals, 30 points, 143 shots on net, 102 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 48 appearances. He remains in a good position for offense on the second line, and even with his recent lengthy slump, a 50-point campaign is still within reach.

