Bennett recorded an assist, two shots and a minus-2 rating during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Bennett got back on the scoresheet after being blanked in his previous two outings. The 28-year-old has notched an impressive nine goals and 10 helpers over 21 games and is on track to smash his previous career-high of 49 points in 71 contests, a mark he set during the 2021-22 season.