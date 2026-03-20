Sam Bennett News: Dishes two assists

Bennett registered two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Bennett has two goals and three assists over his last four contests, though he missed one game due to an undisclosed injury in that span. For the season, he has a career-best 53 points in just 67 outings, surpassing his 51-point output from 76 regular-season games a year ago. Bennett has added 177 shots on net, 111 hits and 76 PIM while seeing steady top-six minutes.