Sam Bennett News: Ends lengthy goal drought

Bennett scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Bennett had gone 20 games without a goal, and he logged just four assists with 55 shots, 43 hits and 25 PIM in that span. The 28-year-old got off to a torrid start to 2024-25, and even a heavy dose of regression hasn't taken the shine fully off his campaign. He's now at 14 goals, 29 points, 135 shots on net, 96 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 46 appearances. Bennett remains firmly in a second-line role.