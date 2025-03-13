Sam Bennett News: Four-game, five-point streak

Bennett scored two power-play goals Thursday in a 3-2 win over Toronto.

Bennett's first goal was a jam play on a rebound from the top of the crease. He got his second late in the third from the low slot on a feed from Sam Bennett from behind the net. Bennett is riding a four-game, five-point scoring streak (three goals, two assists). He's just five points from matching his career mark of 49 set in 2021-22 and on pace to deliver 55 this season.