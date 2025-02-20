Sam Bennett News: Gets goal in 4 Nations Face-Off win

Bennett scored a goal in Canada's 3-2 overtime win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

Bennett didn't dress in Canada's first game of the tourney, but he slotted in for Game 2 against the U.S. and never sat out again. On the goal, he took a slick feed from Mitch Marner and roofed the puck over Connor Hellebuyck's shoulder from below the left face-off circle. Bennett is a gritty center with 50-point upside if the planets align. He's one of those big-game playoff types, rather than a consistent fantasy performer.