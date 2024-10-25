Sam Bennett News: Goals in three straight games

Bennett scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Bennett has three goals and four points over his last three games. The center is tied for fourth in goals early in the season with six over nine contests, and he's added three assists, 33 shots on net, 24 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating. Bennett will see a reduced role once Aleksander Barkov (lower body) returns, but he remains an important part of the Panthers' offense.