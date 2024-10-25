Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett News: Goals in three straight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Bennett scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Bennett has three goals and four points over his last three games. The center is tied for fourth in goals early in the season with six over nine contests, and he's added three assists, 33 shots on net, 24 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating. Bennett will see a reduced role once Aleksander Barkov (lower body) returns, but he remains an important part of the Panthers' offense.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News