Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett News: Hits 25-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Bennett scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Bennett has reached the 25-goal mark for the second year in a row and the third time in his career overall. He's surged to the mark with six goals and two assists over his last eight outings. For the season, the 29-year-old center is up to 51 points (matching his career high), 174 shots on net, 110 hits, 74 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 66 appearances.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
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