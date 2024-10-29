Sam Bennett News: Lights lamp in fifth straight

Bennett produced a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The 28-year-old found the back of the net for the fifth straight game and the eighth time in 11 contests this season. Bennett appears locked into a spot in Florida's top six, and he's flying toward a career-best campaign with 12 points already, a pace that would shatter the mark of 49 points (28 goals, 21 assists) he amassed over 71 regular-season games in 2021-22.