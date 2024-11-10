Fantasy Hockey
Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett News: Lights lamp Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Bennett scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

Bennett has stayed consistent into November, earning a goal, two assists and nine shots on net over his last four games. The 28-year-old forward continues to center the second line, though his ice time has decreased since the Panthers returned to full health up front last week. Bennett has nine goal, six helpers, 47 shots on net, 32 hits and 16 PIM over 15 appearances.




