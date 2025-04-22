Sam Bennett News: Logs two points in win

Bennett scored a goal, dished an assist, doled out seven hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Bennett opened the scoring at 3:44 of the first period and helped out on the first of Nate Schmidt's two goals later in the contest. This was Bennett's first multi-point effort since his two-goal game versus Utah on March 27. He was limited to two helpers over the six contests in between, though he also missed four games due to an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old is known for elevating his game in the playoffs, and if he can do that after a career-best 51-point regular season, he'll give the Panthers valuable scoring from a second-line role.